Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Altus Midstream worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of ALTM opened at $67.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $72.35.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). Altus Midstream had a net margin of 49.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altus Midstream will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 284.36%.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

