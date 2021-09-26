AllianceBlock Price Tops $0.87 on Top Exchanges (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $202.88 million and $2.53 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllianceBlock coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00056454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00127180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00043170 BTC.

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

AllianceBlock (ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

