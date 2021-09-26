Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $451.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will announce $451.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $448.00 million to $455.80 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $200.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $472.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.93 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.55.

Shares of ALGT stock traded up $4.52 on Thursday, hitting $206.92. The company had a trading volume of 161,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.87. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $112.71 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after buying an additional 78,760 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

