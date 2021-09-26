ALE Property Group Plans Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:LEP)

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Sunday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.71.
ALE Property Group Company Profile
