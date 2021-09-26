ALE Property Group Plans Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:LEP)

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Sunday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.71.

ALE Property Group Company Profile

ALE Property Group (ASX:LEP) is the owner of Australia's largest portfolio of freehold pub properties. Established in November 2003, ALE owns a portfolio of around 86 pub properties across the five mainland states of Australia. All of the properties are leased to Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group Limited (ALH) for an average initial term of around a further 9 years.

