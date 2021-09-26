Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.02

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 33776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

AGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 142.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.17 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

