AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

BOS opened at C$40.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.24. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$15.09 and a 52 week high of C$43.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOS shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.70.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

