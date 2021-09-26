Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Holdings Raised by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,884,246 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $113,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,529,000 after purchasing an additional 972,443 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,595,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,983,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,923,000 after purchasing an additional 708,094 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $681,568,000 after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,772,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,476,000 after purchasing an additional 320,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEM traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.41. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

