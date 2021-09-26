Aeternity Price Down 26.4% Over Last Week (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $33.22 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010552 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016795 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 389,883,044 coins and its circulating supply is 344,062,100 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

