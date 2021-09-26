Aeron (ARNX) Hits Market Cap of $772.03

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 26th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $772.03 and $12,993.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 61.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00056971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00131050 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00044195 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

