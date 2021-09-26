Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,899 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Manitowoc were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after acquiring an additional 566,985 shares during the period. Towle & Co. boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 13.0% in the first quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,886,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,906,000 after buying an additional 216,580 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at about $41,604,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 495.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after buying an additional 546,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 2.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

