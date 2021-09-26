Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 915.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

