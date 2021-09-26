Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,483 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 5.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 116,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 18.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 314,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 101.73%.

AIRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

