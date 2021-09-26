Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,885 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

