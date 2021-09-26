Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 91.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 66,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 292.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 820,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNOP stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.36.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $70.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. Equities analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 104.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

