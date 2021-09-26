Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $349,000 Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GPI. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.20.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $194.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $198.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

