Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 6,250 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. 24.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASA opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.