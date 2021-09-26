AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.14

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 1979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AdvanSix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AdvanSix by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AdvanSix by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile (NYSE:ASIX)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

