Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $750.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $725.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $695.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $679.57.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $622.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $639.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.92. Adobe has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The company has a market cap of $296.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,487 shares of company stock worth $2,681,010. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Amundi purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Adobe by 1,842.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 208.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $351,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

