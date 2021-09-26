ACoconut Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $550,574.08 and approximately $62,226.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00055624 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 51.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

