abrdn plc Purchases 31,674 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 118.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,674 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.