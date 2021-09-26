abrdn plc Purchases 13,649 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

abrdn plc boosted its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 118.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Property Trust by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

CXP opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $19.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.