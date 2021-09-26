abrdn plc Has $977,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 634.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

NYSE UAA opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.