abrdn plc Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,028,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,322,000 after buying an additional 881,541 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,153,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,283,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 14,230,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,617,000 after buying an additional 449,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $25.57 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.40 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -150.40 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

