abrdn plc Has $497,000 Stock Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Retail Properties of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth $125,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 46.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 53.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RPAI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.