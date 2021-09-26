abrdn plc Has $2.23 Billion Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

abrdn plc lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,233,231 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 142,986 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.9% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. abrdn plc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,230,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

Shares of MSFT opened at $299.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.