abrdn plc Has $1.06 Million Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in JOYY by 89.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,380 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in JOYY by 40.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,610,000 after acquiring an additional 654,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JOYY in the first quarter valued at about $45,758,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in JOYY in the first quarter valued at about $31,838,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in JOYY in the first quarter valued at about $29,150,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.34. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter. JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on YY shares. TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

JOYY Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

