Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $119.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.43. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 242.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,815,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,913,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 1,260,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 890,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 802,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

