AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VLVLY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.34.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

