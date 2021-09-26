AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VLVLY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.34.
About AB Volvo (publ)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
