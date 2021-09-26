AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.21% of AAR worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the first quarter worth $6,524,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 286.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 57.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Ross Boyce acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

AIR opened at $32.90 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.75.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

