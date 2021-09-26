$8.35 Million in Sales Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will report sales of $8.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.08 million and the highest is $21.70 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full-year sales of $67.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $70.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $53.24 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $97.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million.

ANAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 121.9% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,117,000 after buying an additional 3,928,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after buying an additional 188,304 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at $25,634,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after buying an additional 116,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 25.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 111,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.34. 101,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,884. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $749.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.11 and a beta of 0.06.

AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

