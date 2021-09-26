$756.20 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce sales of $756.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $747.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $767.91 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $674.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.3% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRO traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $58.10. 812,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,538. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $59.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

