$65.38 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post $65.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.30 million to $66.36 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $58.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $258.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.90 million to $261.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $336.70 million, with estimates ranging from $331.80 million to $343.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,132.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $201,723 over the last 90 days. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after buying an additional 381,741 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,621,000 after buying an additional 1,252,000 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,609,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,126,000 after buying an additional 277,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,515,000 after buying an additional 174,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,959,000 after buying an additional 78,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

LBAI traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $17.27. 161,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,744. The firm has a market cap of $873.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.02. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.