$65.38 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post $65.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.30 million to $66.36 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $58.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $258.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.90 million to $261.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $336.70 million, with estimates ranging from $331.80 million to $343.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,132.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $201,723 over the last 90 days. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after buying an additional 381,741 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,621,000 after buying an additional 1,252,000 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,609,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,126,000 after buying an additional 277,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,515,000 after buying an additional 174,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,959,000 after buying an additional 78,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

LBAI traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $17.27. 161,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,744. The firm has a market cap of $873.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.02. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

