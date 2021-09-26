5,390 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ferguson by 11.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 833,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,335,000 after purchasing an additional 87,561 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth $1,099,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the second quarter worth $259,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 91.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 6.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 360,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,032,000 after buying an additional 22,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of FERG opened at $145.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $148.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.90.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

