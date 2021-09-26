526,410 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Acquired by Marcho Partners LLP

Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 526,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,806,000. Wix.com comprises approximately 10.2% of Marcho Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marcho Partners LLP owned about 0.94% of Wix.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,934 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Wix.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,814,000 after purchasing an additional 194,266 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Wix.com by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,849 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,175,000 after purchasing an additional 66,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Wix.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Shares of Wix.com stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.89. 373,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $196.19 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.87 and a 200 day moving average of $268.71.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

