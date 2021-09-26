46,069 Shares in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Shares of VERA opened at $16.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

VERA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.