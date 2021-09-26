398,345 Shares in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 398,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

In other news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CCO opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.62.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.