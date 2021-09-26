$395.80 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post sales of $395.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $391.40 million and the highest is $400.20 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $337.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

CHDN stock opened at $240.39 on Friday. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $147.06 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

