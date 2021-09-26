37,358 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 449.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 83,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 68,461 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period.

Shares of URA opened at $23.10 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89.

