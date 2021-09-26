$357.61 Million in Sales Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will post $357.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $352.00 million to $363.10 million. Oak Street Health reported sales of $217.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $2,889,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $1,366,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,343,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,592,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,330 shares of company stock worth $48,534,793 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,285 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $59,117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after buying an additional 1,039,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,665. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

