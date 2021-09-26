$28.75 Million in Sales Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will report sales of $28.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $28.90 million. Identiv reported sales of $24.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $103.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.93 million to $103.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $127.51 million, with estimates ranging from $124.12 million to $130.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%.

INVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

INVE traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 312,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,220. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $438.99 million, a P/E ratio of -495.25 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $447,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,013.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $104,711.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,424 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Identiv in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Identiv in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Identiv by 193.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.