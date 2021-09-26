26,405 Shares in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $772,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNR. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of -2.13. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

