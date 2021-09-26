25,400 Shares in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Quotient Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,666,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,931,000 after purchasing an additional 698,488 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,752,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,532 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,626,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,907,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after acquiring an additional 34,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,573,000 after acquiring an additional 124,164 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

QUOT stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. Research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $54,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 709,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,761,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,216 shares of company stock worth $183,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

