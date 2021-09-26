$248.61 Million in Sales Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) will announce sales of $248.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.20 million to $250.03 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $143.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $929.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $923.20 million to $935.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $948.74 million, with estimates ranging from $948.38 million to $949.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.86 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

HSII stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 72,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,422 shares of company stock valued at $954,505 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at about $456,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

