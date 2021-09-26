24,232 Shares in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at $904,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 68.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at $581,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at $195,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 17th.

TMST opened at $13.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $606.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

