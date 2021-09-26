$226.52 Million in Sales Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to post sales of $226.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.60 million and the highest is $231.30 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $188.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $891.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $869.30 million to $900.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $931.01 million, with estimates ranging from $895.10 million to $976.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,911,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after buying an additional 105,388 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 14.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after buying an additional 68,676 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 434.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 62,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.43. 20,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.10. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.17%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

