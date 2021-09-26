2,211,600 Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,211,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,625,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 4.24% of Concentrix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research started coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of Concentrix stock traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $168.68. The stock had a trading volume of 139,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,432. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.10 and a 200 day moving average of $157.08. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $177.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.64.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total transaction of $1,135,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,366,555.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,960 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

