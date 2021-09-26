21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNET. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

VNET traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. 657,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,430,000 after buying an additional 200,610 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 5,414.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 757,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,459,000 after buying an additional 743,523 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter worth approximately $916,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

