$217.80 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to announce $217.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.84 million and the highest is $225.16 million. Groupon posted sales of $304.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $987.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $982.61 million to $992.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $958.12 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $265.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.96 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 0.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GRPN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 14.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 298,330 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 307.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,644 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Groupon by 122.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,817 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 139.1% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 56,609 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 32,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Groupon stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $712.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81 and a beta of 2.73. Groupon has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

