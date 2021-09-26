$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $11.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $11.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.69.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $39,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.39. The company had a trading volume of 350,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,347. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $231.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.44 and a 200 day moving average of $197.88.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.