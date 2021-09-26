$2.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2021

Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post $2.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $11.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.64 billion to $12.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Henry Schein stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $83.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.