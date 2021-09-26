$2.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post $2.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01 billion. Henry Schein reported sales of $2.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year sales of $11.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.64 billion to $12.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Henry Schein stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $83.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.